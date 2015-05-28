By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 28 The National Weather
Service issued a new flash flood watch on Thursday for large
parts of Texas, where severe weather this week has left at least
16 people dead, damaged thousands of structures and flooded
cities such as Houston and Austin.
The warning stretches from south of San Antonio to Dallas,
through Oklahoma, where severe weather this week killed an
additional six people, and into Kansas. Thunderstorms pelted
large parts of the affected region on Thursday morning.
In Texas, the latest victim of the deadly storms that
brought flooding on Monday was a boy whose body was recovered
near the central city of San Marcos, Hays County officials said.
The boy, who has not been identified, was thought to have
been swept away in Blanco River floods that ripped houses off
their foundations, county officials said. There were nine people
missing in the county after the flooding.
At least six people were killed by the severe weather in
Houston, where flooding turned streets into rivers in the fourth
largest U.S. city and left more than a thousand vehicles
submerged at one point in rushing waters.
There was no damage estimate available for Texas, which has
a $1.4 trillion-a-year economy and is the country's main
domestic source of energy as a well as an agricultural and
manufacturing power.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)