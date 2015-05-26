BRIEF-Global Infotech's shares to halt trade pending possible stake acquisition
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
WASHINGTON May 26 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he had spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and assured him he could count on help from the federal government as the state recovers from deadly floods.
Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 24 Texas counties affected by flash flooding that left at least six people dead.
Obama made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office. (Reporting By Julia Edwards and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Says its shares to halt trade on March 28 pending possible stake acquisition valued at 380-420 million yuan ($55.26-$61.08 million)
OSLO, March 27 Standing Rock Sioux tribe representatives will meet the ethics watchdog for Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund on Monday over a U.S. oil pipeline, a watchdog official said on Monday.