HOUSTON May 26 Texas oilfields could see strong
rains and thunderstorms later this week, though they were spared
the heaviest flooding that struck central and eastern Texas over
the Memorial Day weekend, the National Weather Service said on
Tuesday.
There were reports of flooded roads in parts of the Permian
Basin of west Texas and swollen creeks in the Eagle Ford shale
area of south Texas, the two largest onshore oil producing
regions in the United States.
But there were no reports of extensive damage or prolonged
road closures in the oilfields, regional meteorologists said.
The rest of Texas, including areas around Austin, Dallas,
and Houston, saw significant damage and some deaths.
The National Weather Service said the likelihood of rain and
storms would rise through the remainder of this week.
"Chances of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday and
Thursday," said Alec Lyster, senior meteorologist for the
National Weather Service in Midland. "Storms either of those
days is definitely a possiblity."
Meteorologists said that latest bout of rain could mark an
end to a prolonged drought that has affected Texas.
