CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Dec 7 President Barack Obama's administration will ask U.S. lawmakers to approve more than $60 billion in funding for East Coast states to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy, according to a joint statement on Friday from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
"The request is crafted to afford maximum flexibility to state governments and we will continue to work with the administration and Congress as our needs arise," the statement said.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders
* Ecobalt announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal financing