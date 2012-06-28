(Updates with status of the search)
By Eduardo Munoz
NEWARK, N.J., June 27 A cargo ship believed to
be carrying stowaways was seized at a New Jersey port on
Wednesday following stops in India and Egypt to pick up freight,
but hours of initial searching found no sign of unauthorized
passengers, U.S. authorities said.
As of 8:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT), 18 hours into the search,
150 containers had been examined and no stowaways had yet been
detected, but the special inspection was set to continue through
the night, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman
Anthony Bucci.
The vessel was impounded after customs agents reported
hearing sounds made by people coming from inside a container
beneath a stack of several others in the ship's cargo hold,
Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe said earlier.
According to the ship's manifest, the suspicious container
had been loaded onto the vessel on June 7 in India and was
carrying machine parts bound ultimately for Norfolk, Virginia.
Rowe said authorities determined the storage crate in
question could not be opened in the hold, and instead began
methodically unloading the ship's cargo in order to reach it.
At least seven ambulances waited most of the day outside
Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal, where dozens of
containers were moved to the dock for inspection. Authorities
knocked on the outside of each of the red, blue or gray
containers, listening for noises, and opened and searched them.
Authorities did not say how many containers they planned to
search. The Newark Star Ledger newspaper reported there were
about 200 containers in the batch where noises were heard, and
that it takes eight minutes to X-ray and inspect each container.
The ship, identified as the Cyprus-flagged vessel Ville
D'Aquarius, was stopped at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) at a standard
checkpoint for incoming ships -- the Ambrose Anchorage below the
Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York Harbor, Rowe said.
"The boarding team went aboard for a routine inspection.
They heard sounds that were consistent with people being inside
a container," Rowe said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the port, were
notified. Federal authorities then rushed to receive the ship at
the Newark dock, Rowe said.
The ship began its journey in the United Arab Emirates on
May 30 and made a stop in Qasim, Pakistan, on June 2. It then
made two stops in India, at Nhava Sheva on June 5 and Mundra on
June 7, where the container in question was taken onboard,
according to the manifest, Rowe said.
The ship stopped again in Egypt on June 15, then headed for
Newark, with its final destination slated as Norfolk, Rowe said.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Chris
Francescani; Editing by Steve Gorman and Christopher Wilson)