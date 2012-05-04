By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 3 A California university
student left handcuffed in a federal holding cell for nearly
five days without food or water has filed a claim for up to $20
million in compensation, saying he suffered kidney failure and
nearly died as a result.
The five-page notice, a precursor to a lawsuit against the
government under the Federal Tort Claims Act, was sent Wednesday
to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration by a lawyer for the
student, Daniel Chong, who has said he was forced to drink his
own urine to stay alive.
His attorney, Julia Yoo, has said Chong grew so desperately
hungry he ingested a powdery substance from a bag he found in
the cell that turned out to be a packet of methamphetamine.
On Thursday, she confirmed further details of the ordeal
that Chong revealed to the New York Times, including a fit of
suicidal despair near the end in which he broke his eyeglasses,
tried to carve the words "Sorry Mom" on his arm and swallowed a
shard of a shattered lens, cutting his esophagus.
For roughly the last two days of his detention in the
5-by-10-foot (1.5-by-3-meter) cell, Chong was in complete
darkness, as the lights were inexplicably turned out, Yoo said.
Chong, 23, an engineering student at the University of
California, San Diego, said he believed he was minutes away from
death when a DEA employee finally found him in the cell.
"By that time, I'd accepted that I would probably die
there," the Times quoted him as saying. Yoo said her client was
declining further media interviews.
The DEA has acknowledged that Chong was left in a holding
cell by accident, and the head of the DEA office in San Diego
issued a statement of apology, saying he was "deeply troubled"
by the incident. He promised to investigate the matter.
Chong ended up in DEA custody when he was rounded up with
eight other people in a drug raid on April 21 at someone else's
home where he had spent the night after smoking marijuana with
friends, Yoo said.
The DEA said seven others arrested with Chong were booked
into jail and an eighth was released. The agency said it also
seized large quantities of various drugs, three firearms and
thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Yoo said her client was cleared of any wrongdoing and agents
told him they were putting him in a holding cell for just a
minute before driving him home. That was early on April 21, a
Saturday. He remained locked up alone until Wednesday.
Afterward, he ended up hospitalized for five days, the first
three of which he spent in intensive care, suffering from severe
dehydration, muscle deterioration, hallucinations, kidney
failure and extremely high levels of sodium, his lawyer said.
"He nearly died as a result," the complaint stated, adding,
"The deprivation of food and water for four and one half days
while the person is handcuffed the entire time constitutes
torture under both international and domestic law."
(Editing by Todd Eastham)