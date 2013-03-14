WASHINGTON, March 14 The Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said on Thursday that it is seeking to
regulate non-bank student loan servicing companies as more and
more Americans struggle with high student loan debt and hefty
monthly repayments.
Once a loan is issued, the CFPB said, most borrowers conduct
nearly all their student loan affairs through servicing
companies hired by the lenders.
These companies provide such services as maintaining
records, collecting payments and answering questions. Borrowers
do not get to pick which company services their loans.
Servicing companies, the agency said, face the stress of
dealing with many delinquent borrowers as the student loan
market has grown rapidly and deteriorated. But many borrowers
are unhappy with the services and treatment they receive from
such companies.
"We've heard complaints from private loan borrowers that
nobody holds service companies accountable for answering
questions and providing quality customer service. So students
find themselves at a dead end, stuck without a clear path
forward," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray.
Under the agency's new proposal, the CFPB would supervise any
company handling more than a million student loan accounts. The
CFPB currently has jurisdiction over the seven big loan
servicing companies.
U.S. student loan debt has recently become a contentious
issue as reports have estimated it is close to or has passed the
trillion dollar mark.
While all other forms of debt have fallen since the economic
crisis, student loan debt continued to rise and is estimated to
have tripled between 2004 and 2012. A recent report from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that 6.7 million
borrowers were at least 90 days delinquent on their repayments.
Lawmakers and consumer groups have said the current student
repayment system is too complex and confusing for borrowers and
needs to be overhauled.
This CFPB's announcement is the latest of several
initiatives it is taking to reform the student loan market. The
agency recently said it was particularly concerned about private
student loans, which tend to offer fewer repayment options and
often have higher interest rates than federal loans.
The agency is seeking a policy that would make private
student loan repayment more affordable and more flexible.
"Managing debt can be complicated for borrowers especially
for those who encounter problems with their servicers," Cordray
said. "Our rule would bring new oversight to the student loan
market and help ensure that tens of millions of borrowers are
not treated unfairly by their servicers."