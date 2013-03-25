By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. banks wrote off $3
billion of student loan debt in the first two months of 2013, up
more than 36 percent from the year-ago period, as many graduates
remain jobless, underemployed or cash-strapped in a slow U.S.
economic recovery, an Equifax study showed.
The credit reporting agency also said Monday that student
lending has grown from last year because more people are going
back to school and the cost of higher education has risen.
"Continued weakness in labor markets is limiting work
options once people graduate or quit their programs, leading to
a steady rise in delinquencies and loan write-offs," Equifax
Chief Economist Amy Crews Cutts said in a statement.
Equifax analyzes data from more than 500 million consumers
to track financial trends.
U.S. student loan debt reform has become a more pressing
issue since the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
reported in March 2012 that the total surpassed $1 trillion by
the end of 2011 and as interest rates on subsidized Stafford
loan rates are set to double in July.
The cost of earning a 4-year undergraduate degree has gone
up by 5.2 percent per year in the last decade, according to the
CFPB, forcing more students to take out loans. While other forms
of debt went down, student loan debt continued to rise through
the economic crisis.
Delinquencies have spiked in the last eight years, with
about 17 percent of the nearly 40 million student loan borrowers
at least 90 days past due on their repayments, a February report
from the New York Federal Reserve Bank showed.
The CFPB, a federal consumer agency, is concerned that high
student loan debt could affect the rest of the economy because
it affects borrowers' credit and could limit their ability to
make important purchases such as a home or car.
The CFPB is taking several steps to help reduce the student
debt burden on borrowers, including finding ways to offer more
flexible repayment options from private lenders and trying to
exert more supervisory authority over non-bank student loan
servicing companies.
Groups such as the New America Foundation, a nonprofit
public policy institute, have said the current student loan
repayment system is too complicated for borrowers, and that an
income-based repayment system could simplify the process. Some
students, they say, simply don't know how to enroll in the
different repayment options or put repayment off to take care of
more urgent bills such as credit cards and rent.