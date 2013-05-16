By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 Republicans in control of the
House Education and the Workforce Committee voted on Thursday to
advance legislation tying student loan interest rates to the
financial markets, a plan they said would give borrowers a
better sense of how much they must repay.
Currently, interest rates on subsidized Stafford loans are
set by the government. The rates are due to double on July 1 to
6.8 percent from 3.4 percent, and while lawmakers across the
aisle agree that an increase should be averted, they disagree on
how to prevent it.
Republicans on the committee rejected amendments by
Democrats to maintain the current rates for another two years.
Under the Republican plan, subsidized and unsubsidized
Stafford loans would be recalculated every year and pegged to
10-year Treasury notes, plus 2.5 percentage points.
The bill will now move to the full Republican-controlled
House. It is unclear if it will get much traction in the
Democrat-led Senate, which is working on an alternative plan to
freeze rates at the current 3.4 percent until 2015.
Lawmakers have recently expressed growing concerns about
American students' loan debt, which according to the U.S.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau now exceeds $1 trillion.
The average student borrower owes about $27,000, and delinquency
rates are increasing as new graduates struggle to find jobs.
The bill introduced by Republicans John Kline of Minnesota
and Virginia Foxx of North Carolina is similar to a proposal by
President Barack Obama in his budget proposal, but includes a
8.5 percent cap on loan rates.
"Student borrowers shouldn't have to ride the roller coaster
of political largesse wondering every year whether Congress will
intervene in time to adjust their rates," Foxx said.
Democrats on the committee opposed the bill, saying it puts
students and families at risk of paying more in the future.
"Our students and families deserve better than this
bait-and-switch scheme we're voting on today," said California
Representative George Miller, the senior Democrat on the
committee.
"A low-income, four-year borrower enrolling in college next
year would pay more interest on her student loans under the
Republican proposal than she would if we took no action," he
said.
The non-partisan Congressional Research Service estimates
that under the Republican plan, a student who borrows the
maximum amount of subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans
over five years would pay $14,430 in interest. If rates were
allowed to double on July 1, a student would pay $12,598,
compared with $7,965 if rates don't double.