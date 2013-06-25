By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
called on private student loan lenders to offer more flexible
repayment terms to borrowers at a time when many are struggling
to pay off their debt.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, federal
regulators said private student loans constitute a small portion
of overall student debt, but many people are struggling to repay
their loans and delinquency rates for such loans are high.
"It's absolutely important that we address the large
population of existing private loan borrowers. Many of those
borrowers are certainly victims of the bad economy that they had
no role in creating," said Rohit Chopra, student loan ombudsman
at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Two Democratic senators introduced legislation on Thursday
that would create a framework for private loan borrowers to
refinance their student loans.
Some private lenders offering student loans include Sallie
Mae, Wells Fargo and SunTrust Bank.
The bill, sponsored by Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Heidi
Heitkamp of North Dakota, would ask the Treasury Department to
come up with a refinancing program that would cut certain
borrowers' interest rates by up to 50 percent.
U.S. lawmakers and regulators have raised concerns about a
growing student debt problem, citing a steady rise in
delinquency rates and the fact that outstanding student debt has
topped $1 trillion in the United States.
Of the total $1.2 trillion in outstanding U.S. student loan
debt, $150 billion is in private student loans and the rest is
federal student loans backed by the U.S. government, according
to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
About $8 billion of those private loans are delinquent.
Chopra said private student loans generally carry higher
interest rates, are difficult to restructure and don't offer the
kind of flexible repayment options as federal loans.
An estimated 81 percent of borrowers who graduated with more
than $40,000 in student debt during the financial crisis used
private loans.
Regulators said this large debt affects borrowers' ability
to obtain credit and make important financial decisions.
"Student loan delinquency is also associated with higher
delinquency rates on other types of debt," said Todd Vermilyea,
senior associate director at the Federal Reserve's banking
supervision and regulation division.
More than 15 percent of delinquent student loan borrowers,
he said, also have delinquent auto loans; 35 percent have
delinquent credit card debt; and more than 25 percent are
delinquent on mortgage payments.
Regulators want banks to allow borrowers to refinance and
restructure their loans so they can take advantage of lower
interest rates just like homeowners with mortgages.
Regulators also want banks to work with borrowers facing
hardships so they can find ways to pay off the debt.
In a March letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
and other financial regulators, the Consumer Bankers Association
said its members want to help struggling borrowers, but are
limited by stringent accounting procedures, such as troubled
debt restructuring rules.
The group said these accounting rules force banks to
recognize losses on their books when dealing with delinquent
loans.
Regulators testifying before the Senate Banking Committee,
however, said that flexibility exists.
"We encourage banks to work with customers before it gets to
a point where it's severely delinquent," said John Lyons, senior
deputy comptroller for bank supervision policy at the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency.
That flexibility, Lyons said, includes extending grace
periods for loan repayments, permanently reducing the interest
rates, or modifying payments in cases where the borrower is
experiencing long-term hardship.
Regulators at the hearing said private lenders would not be
penalized for arranging alternate repayment plans with
borrowers.