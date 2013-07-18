UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, July 18 President Barack Obama supports compromise legislation holding down interest rates on student loans and was involved in Senate negotiations, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
U.S. senators reached a deal on Wednesday to temporarily hold interest rates on student loans at lower levels, as they raced to get the measure completed before an August deadline, a Senate aide said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts