* Herbicide use 25 pct higher on biotech acres than
non-biotech acres
* Reductions seen in first several years, but now on rise
* Super weeds and resistant pests drive more chemical use
By Carey Gillam
Oct 1 U.S. farmers are using more hazardous
pesticides to fight weeds and insects due largely to heavy
adoption of genetically modified crop technologies that are
sparking a rise of "superweeds" and hard-to-kill insects,
according to a newly released study.
Genetically engineered crops have led to an increase in
overall pesticide use, by 404 million pounds from the time they
were introduced in 1996 through 2011, according to the report by
Charles Benbrook, a research professor at the Center for
Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources at Washington State
University.
Of that total, herbicide use increased over the 16-year
period by 527 million pounds while insecticide use decreased by
123 million pounds.
Benbrook's paper -- published in the peer-reviewed journal
Environmental Sciences Europe over the weekend and announced on
Monday -- undermines the value of both herbicide-tolerant crops
and insect-protected crops, which were aimed at making it easier
for farmers to kill weeds in their fields and protect crops from
harmful pests, said Benbrook.
Herbicide-tolerant crops were the first genetically modified
crops introduced to world, rolled out by Monsanto Co. in
1996, first in "Roundup Ready" soybeans and then in corn, cotton
and other crops. Roundup Ready crops are engineered through
transgenic modification to tolerate dousings of Monsanto's
Roundup herbicide.
The crops were a hit with farmers who found they could
easily kill weed populations without damaging their crops. But
in recent years, more than two dozen weed species have become
resistant to Roundup's chief ingredient glyphosate, causing
farmers to use increasing amounts both of glyphosate and other
weedkilling chemicals to try to control the so-called
"superweeds."
"Resistant weeds have become a major problem for many
farmers reliant on GE crops, and are now driving up the volume
of herbicide needed each year by about 25 percent," Benbrook
said.
Monsanto officials had no immediate comment.
"We're looking at this. Our experts haven't been able to
access the supporting data as yet," said Monsanto spokesman
Thomas Helscher.
Benbrook said the annual increase in the herbicides required
to deal with tougher-to-control weeds on cropland planted to
genetically modified crops has grown from 1.5 million pounds in
1999 to about 90 million pounds in 2011.
Similarly, the introduction of "Bt" corn and cotton crops
engineered to be toxic to certain insects is triggering the rise
of insects resistant to the crop toxin, according to Benbrook.
Insecticide use did drop substantially - 28 percent from
1996 to 2011 - but is now on the rise, he said.
"The relatively recent emergence and spread of insect
populations resistant to the Bt toxins expressed in Bt corn and
cotton has started to increase insecticide use, and will
continue to do so," he said.
Herbicide-tolerant and Bt-transgenic crops now dominate U.S.
agriculture, accounting for about one in every two acres of
harvested cropland, and around 95 percent of soybean and cotton
acres, and over 85 percent of corn acres.
"Things are getting worse, fast," said Benbrook in an
interview. "In order to deal with rapidly spreading resistant
weeds, farmers are being forced to expand use of older,
higher-risk herbicides. To stop corn and cotton insects from
developing resistance to Bt, farmers planting Bt crops are being
asked to spray the insecticides that Bt corn and cotton were
designed to displace."