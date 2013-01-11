WASHINGTON Jan 10 A nuclear-powered U.S. attack
submarine struck a suspected fishing vessel shortly after
passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf on Thursday,
damaging one of the submarine's periscopes but injuring no one,
a Navy official said on the condition of anonymity.
The Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a statement the vessel
appeared unaware of the incident, adding it "continued on a
consistent course and speed offering no indication of distress
or acknowledgment of a collision."
The USS Jacksonville, a Los Angeles-class, nuclear-powered
submarine, did not appear to suffer further damage, the
Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said.
"The reactor remains in a safe condition. There was no
damage to the propulsion plant systems and there is no concern
regarding watertight integrity," it said.
The incident, which took place at 5 a.m. local time and is
under investigation, follows an August collision between a U.S.
guided missile destroyer and an oil tanker.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz if its
dispute with the United States over its nuclear program
escalates. Washington says it maintains naval forces in the Gulf
to ensure security in the region.
