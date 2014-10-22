WASHINGTON Oct 22 The wreck of a World War Two
German U-boat and a freighter it sank 72 years ago have been
discovered off the North Carolina coast by U.S. researchers,
officials said.
The submarine, the U-576, and the Nicaraguan-flagged
freighter Bluefields were found about 30 miles (48 km) off Cape
Hatteras in an area known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic for
its number of wrecks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) said on Tuesday.
The discovery underscores how close the battle for the
Atlantic Ocean came to U.S. shores and is a rare view into the
underwater battlefield landscape of World War Two, researchers
said.
"These two ships rest only a few hundred yards apart and
together help us interpret and share their forgotten stories,"
said Joe Hoyt, a NOAA sanctuary scientist and chief scientist
for the expedition.
On July 15, 1942, Convoy KS-520, a group of 19 merchant
ships escorted by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, was sailing to
Key West, Florida, from Norfolk, Virginia, to deliver war cargo
when the U-576 attacked it.
The U-boat was skippered by Hans-Dieter Heinicke, who had
had no kills on his first two patrols and only marginal success
on his next two, NOAA said.
Although U-576 had suffered serious damage to its main
ballast tank during the patrol, Heinicke decided to attack the
convoy. After a Coast Guard cutter dropped depth charges, the
submarine fired four torpedoes into the convoy, striking the
Bluefields and severely damaging two other vessels.
The U-576 surfaced in the middle of the convoy. It was
struck by gunfire from an armed merchant ship and straddled by
depth charges dropped by escort aircraft.
Bluefields and U-576 went down within minutes and rest on
the seabed less than 240 yards (meters) apart. All 45 men aboard
the submarine died and the Allied side had four casualties.
The discovery followed a 2008 partnership between NOAA and
the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to survey vessels lost
during the war off North Carolina. A NOAA research vessel
located the vessels in August and confirmed their identities.
The wrecks are protected under international law. The
underwater site is considered a war grave for the submarine's
crew.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)