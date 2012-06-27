WASHINGTON, June 26 The United States on Tuesday
condemned a crackdown on anti-government protests in Sudan that
have spread throughout the capital, Khartoum.
The unrest that began as isolated student protests over
planned austerity measures in the Arab-African nation expanded
over the past several days into larger and more volatile
demonstrations.
Riot police were ordered in to immediately stop the street
uprising, firing tear gas and using batons on rock-throwing
demonstrators.
There have also been reports that protesters have been
arrested, detained and beaten, the U.S. State Department said in
a statement.
"The heavy-handed approach adopted by Sudanese security
forces is disproportionate and deeply concerning," said State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
Sudanese authorities have downplayed the protests as the
work of agitators.
Activists have sought to use public frustration to build a
movement to topple the government of President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir.
Soaring inflation has gripped the country since South Sudan
seceded a year ago - taking with it about three quarters of the
country's oil production.
(Reporting By John Crawley)