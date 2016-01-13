By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Jan 13 The head of the main U.S. sugar
marketing lobby has resigned after nearly 13 years, leaving one
of the most powerful industry groups in Washington with an
interim leader at a time of growing public and government
concern over the negative effects of excessive consumption.
Andrew Briscoe III resigned from his post as President and
Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar Association, the chief
lobbying group that defends sugar marketing, according to a note
sent to members of the industry seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The resignation came just a day after the latest crackdown
in the battle in the so-called war on sugar, or what some
critics call the other white drug. On Thursday, the U.S.
government recommended for the first time people consume a
specific limit of less than 10 percent of their calories from
added sugar.
A spokeswoman for the Sugar Association confirmed the
resignation but declined to comment further.
"As we begin a new year, it is an appropriate time for me to
begin a new chapter," Briscoe said in the note dated Jan. 12, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Briscoe has been a vehement defender of sugar against
increasing criticism in recent years over sweeteners' ties to
health epidemics like obesity and diabetes, lobbying government
officials and penning numerous editorials saying there is no
evidence that links added sugars with chronic diseases.
Briscoe was stepping down to pursue "new opportunities," the
note said. He would be replaced on an interim basis by Courtney
Gaine, the group's Vice President of Scientific Affairs.
He had previously been Director of Public Policy and Vice
President of the Salt Institute.
