(Adds comment from Sugar Association, background)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Jan 13 The head of the main U.S. sugar
marketing lobby has stepped down after nearly 13 years, leaving
the powerful industry group at a time of growing public concern
about the health effects of excessive consumption of sweeteners.
Andrew Briscoe III resigned on Friday from his post as
president and chief executive officer of the Sugar Association,
the chief Washington group that defends sugar marketing,
according to a note sent to industry members seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
The 73-year-old association has promoted its vice president
of scientific affairs Courtney Gaine to take the helm on an
interim basis. Gaine has a PhD in nutritional sciences and
biochemistry and a bachelor's degree in dietetics.
"During a time when misunderstandings about sugar are
commonplace, there is both a great need and an excellent
opportunity to educate consumers on the decades of scientific
research regarding sugar," said Gaine in a statement.
Brian O'Malley, chairman of the group and chief of member
ASR Group's Domino Foods, said in the statement that Gaine's
installment reinforces its commitment to science.
Briscoe's resignation came a day after the latest
development in the so-called "war on sugar," or what some
critics call the other white drug. Last Thursday, the U.S.
government recommended for the first time that people limit the
amount of added sugars in their diet to no more than 10 percent
of daily calories.
The resignation also came two months after the Sugar
Association settled a lawsuit with corn syrup producers, ending
a bitter, years-long dispute. The sugar and corn syrup
industries has been fighting for market share amid declining per
capita consumption of sweeteners.
The Sugar Association has donated to a nonprofit that pushes
for labeling of high-fructose corn syrup.
Briscoe has been a vehement defender of sugar, pushing back
against criticism stemming from its links to health epidemics
like obesity and diabetes.
"As we begin a new year, it is an appropriate time for me to
begin a new chapter," Briscoe said in a note dated Jan. 12, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Briscoe had previously been director of public policy and
vice president of the Salt Institute.
Sugar Association members include powerful lobbying groups
like the American Sugar Cane League, ASR Group - a
vertically-integrated cane refiner owned by the
politically-connected Fanjul family - and Louis Dreyfus
commodities' Imperial Sugar Co.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)