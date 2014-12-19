MEXICO CITY Dec 19 The United States and Mexico have reached a deal to settle a sugar trade dispute that threatened to escalate into a broader spat, and will sign it in the coming hours, a source close to the talks said on Friday.

The countries have been working to finalize an agreement to suspend import duties on Mexican sugar that was drafted in late October. The draft was criticized by many in the industry, including refiners who said it would crimp supplies and threaten their survival.

The deal suspends duties of around 60 percent, the source said, adding the terms were still being edited for publication. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)