WASHINGTON Oct 27 Mexico and the United States have reached a deal to avert potentially steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the United States, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Monday.

A draft agreement was initialed with the Mexican government and Mexican sugar exporters that, if adopted, would suspend anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations of imports of Mexican sugar, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)