UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Jan 8 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co. has asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to review the U.S.-Mexico sugar trade deal, saying in a government filing on Thursday that the pact may not prevent injury to U.S. refiners. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources