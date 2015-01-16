NEW YORK Jan 16 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC have asked the U.S. government to resume its anti-dumping and countervailing investigations on sugar from Mexico, according to U.S. Department of Commerce filings.

The companies, both U.S. refiners of raw cane sugar, have requested the Commerce Department continue its probe, and have simultaneously notified the U.S. International Trade Commission of the requests, according to documents dated Jan. 16. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)