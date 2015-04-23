NEW YORK, April 23 Imperial Sugar Company, owned by Louis Dreyfus Commodities, plans to contest a U.S. government decision over whether two U.S. cane refiners are damaged by a U.S. and Mexican deal to end a trend dispute over sweetener imported from Mexico.

Imperial plans to seek judicial review of a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) decision in the Court of International Trade, according to a letter from the company's lawyer to the NAFTA Secretariat in Washington dated April 16 and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)