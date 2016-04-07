MEXICO CITY, April 6 U.S. sugar refiners want to renegotiate suspension agreements signed by Mexico and the United States in December 2014 so they can import more standard sugar, the president of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Wednesday.

Cortina said Mexican sugar producers could send an extra 300,000 to 500,000 tons to the U.S. refiners but without modifying the suspension agreements, in which the two nations established quotas and minimum sales prices.

"So far, they've said they aren't receiving enough raw sugar from the Mexican mills, which is wrong and we've checked all the statistics," Cortina said of the U.S. refiners. "Mexico is thoroughly complying with all the points of the agreement."

The American Sugar Alliance was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice)