WASHINGTON Oct 27 A draft agreement between the United States and Mexico to suspend import duties on Mexican sugar would set reference prices for sugar shipments, according to texts released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The agreement, if confirmed, would set a reference price for refined sugar at $0.2357 per pound and a price for all other sugar at $0.2075 per pound, the documents said.

The amount of imports would be determined by a formula for an initial period, and then take U.S. needs into account, the draft text said.

Commerce also said it made a preliminary determination that sugar from Mexico had been sold in the United States at dumping margins ranging from 39.54 percent to 47.26 percent, although those duties would be suspended under the agreement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)