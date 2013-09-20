NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. sugar processors have offered to sell about 377,000 tonnes of sugar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the feedstock flexibility program, according to a notice on the USDA website.

This is the second round of the so-called "sugar-for-ethanol program," through which the USDA plans to reduce excess supplies of the sweetener. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)