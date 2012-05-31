(Fixes day in first paragraph to Wednesday)
NEW YORK May 30 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg plans to propose a far-reaching municipal ban on sales
of large-size sugary beverages by restaurants, mobile food
carts, movie theaters and delis, his administration said on
Wednesday.
A document outlining the proposal said it was aimed at
fighting an epidemic of obesity, citing public health statistics
showing that 58 percent of New York City adults and nearly 40
percent of city public school students are obese or overweight.
The proposal defines sugary drinks as beverages that are
"sweetened with sugar or another caloric sweetener that contain
more than 25 calories per 8 fluid ounces and contains less than
51 percent milk or milk substitute by volume as an ingredient."
It would impact drinks sold in containers larger than 16
ounces, but would not impact the sale of diet soda or
dairy-based drinks.
Bloomberg's efforts to correct unhealthy behaviors have
included a campaign to cut down on salt and a ban on trans fats
in restaurant food, along with a requirement that chain
restaurants display calorie counts.
In 2003, the city banned smoking in bars and restaurants,
generating howls of protest at the time from smokers and
non-smokers who saw it as a case of government creeping into
private lives, but the law has since become widely accepted.
The proposed ban on sugary drinks requires the approval of
the city's Board of Health. It will submitted to the board on
June 12.
In a statement, a spokesman for the New York City Beverage
Association challenged Bloomberg's assertion that the
consumption of soda was driving obesity rates.
"It's time for serious health professionals to move on and
seek solutions that are going to actually curb obesity," said
spokesman Stefan Friedman. "These zealous proposals just
distract from the hard work that needs to be done on this
front."
(Reporting by Edith Honan and Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Beech)