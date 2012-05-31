(Adds details on sugary beverage consumption, background)
NEW YORK May 30 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg plans to propose a far-reaching municipal ban on sales
of large-size sugary beverages by restaurants, mobile food
carts, movie theaters and delis, his administration said on
Wednesday.
A document outlining the proposal said it was aimed at
fighting an epidemic of obesity, citing public health statistics
showing that 58 percent of New York City adults and nearly 40
percent of city public school students are obese or overweight.
The proposal defines sugary drinks as beverages that are
"sweetened with sugar or another caloric sweetener that contain
more than 25 calories per 8 fluid ounces and contains less than
51 percent milk or milk substitute by volume as an ingredient."
It would impact drinks sold in containers larger than 16
ounces, but would not impact the sale of diet soda or
dairy-based drinks.
Americans consume 200 to 300 more calories every day than
they did 30 years ago, according to the Bloomberg
administration's analysis.
Bloomberg has used the power of the city government to
promote other health measures, including a campaign to cut down
on salt and a ban on trans fats in restaurant food, as well as a
requirement that chain restaurants display calorie counts.
In 2003, the city banned smoking in bars and restaurants,
generating howls of protest at the time from smokers and
non-smokers who saw it as a case of government creeping into
private lives, but the law has since become widely accepted.
Bloomberg, a political independent, is in the middle of his
third four-year term as New York City mayor.
The response to Bloomberg's public health initiatives have
been mixed. Earlier this month, a Quinnipiac University poll
found that 45 percent of New York voters thought the government
should discourage unhealthy eating and drinking habits, while 48
percent said the government shouldn't get involved.
Still, many of those initiatives, including the smoking ban,
have become models for other cities.
The proposed ban on sugary drinks requires the approval of
the city's Board of Health. It will be submitted to the board on
June 12.
In a statement, a spokesman for the New York City Beverage
Association challenged Bloomberg's assertion that the
consumption of soda was driving obesity rates.
"It's time for serious health professionals to move on and
seek solutions that are going to actually curb obesity," said
spokesman Stefan Friedman. "These zealous proposals just
distract from the hard work that needs to be done on this
front."
(Reporting by Edith Honan and Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Beech)