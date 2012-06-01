* Bloomberg says sugar, not soda manufacturers, the target
* Follows City bans on cigarettes, trans fats
* Coke says customers can decide soda size for themselves
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, June 1 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg offered a full-throated defense of his proposed ban on
large-size sugary sodas on Friday, calling criticism of the
proposal "ridiculous" and saying his city is again leading the
way in taking on critical health issues.
"I look across this country, and people are obese, and
everybody wrings their hands, and nobody's willing to do
something about it," Bloomberg said on his weekly radio show.
"I would criticize the federal government for not doing
anything," the health-conscious Bloomberg added on WOR radio's
John Gambling show. "I would criticize the state governments for
not doing anything, but in the end, it's the cities that do
things."
On Wednesday, Bloomberg proposed a far-reaching ban on
sugary sodas larger than 16 ounces (about half a liter) in most
restaurants, theaters, delis and vending carts throughout the
city. It could take effect as early as next March, city
officials have said.
The move against soft drinks is the latest in a string of
public health initiatives promoted by the mayor. During his
three terms in office the city has banned smoking in bars,
restaurants and public places, banned artificial trans fats in
restaurant food, and required calorie counts to be posted at
fast-food outlets. Bloomberg also leads a campaign to cut salt
in restaurant meals and packaged foods.
The soda measure will be introduced on June 12 at a New York
City Board of Health meeting. The board is expected to pass the
mayor's measure, following a three-month public comment period.
BIG SODA COMPANIES OBJECT
Bloomberg said that the proposal was aimed towards the
city's poorer residents who may not have a sophisticated
understanding of nutrition. He insisted that the measure is not
targeted towards big soda companies like PepsiCo and
Coca-Cola.
"There's nothing wrong with the products from PepsiCo and
Coca-Cola," the former-business-leader-turned-mayor said. "They
are responsible companies. They are making stuff that people
want to buy. This is not targeted towards those companies. This
is targeted the consumer."
Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft-drink maker, assailed
the proposal in a statement on Thursday.
"New Yorkers expect and deserve better than this," the
Coca-Cola statement said. "They can make their own choices about
beverages they purchase."
Meanwhile, New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a
Democrat, told The New York Post on Thursday that he was
considering state legislation to thwart the measure.
"We may be getting too close to Big Brother," Silver told
the newspaper. "I just think we ought to step back and look at
the freedoms that we have been given in this country and reflect
on them."
On Friday, Bloomberg said he expected New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, to back his plan. Asked about Silver's
threat, Bloomberg crisply responded that "I don't think that's
going to happen.
"I assume the governor is going to veto it."
Bloomberg went on to compare controversy over the proposal
to his 2002 ban on smoking in bars and restaurants.
"You think this was bad?" Bloomberg asked. With the smoking
ban, "everybody was opposed to it. today, virtually every
major city in America does it ... whole countries!
"If people are yelling and screaming [about the proposal],
there's nothing you can do about that. I mean, this is
ridiculous."
Bloomberg, now an independent but a Republican from 2001 to
2007 and before that a Democrat, called obesity "the single
biggest public health issue in the country."
"It's the first disease that's gone from being a rich
person's disease to a poor person's disease," he continued.
"Look at the pictures of the old robber barons with their big
stomachs out in the '20s. They were proud that they were fat.
They all died young, but they were proud until that. Today it is
poor people who are dying much more. And the numbers are just
off the charts."
"Nobody is taking away any of your rights," Bloomberg said
later in the broadcast. "This way, we're just telling you
'That's a lot of soda.'"
(Additional reporting by Martine Geller and Edith Honan)