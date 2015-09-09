SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 9 The California
Assembly voted for the first time on Wednesday to allow
physician-assisted suicide of terminally ill patients, sending
the bill to the state Senate where supporters are hoping to meet
a Friday deadline for final passage.
The lower house of the legislature, meeting in special
session in Sacramento, approved the End of Life Option Act on a
vote tallied by supporters at 43 to 34. The Senate adopted a
similar bill in June, but it foundered amid opposition from the
Roman Catholic Church. Assisted suicide is legal in four other
states - Oregon, Washington, Montana and Vermont.
