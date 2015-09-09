(Write-through)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 9 A hard-fought measure
to allow physician-assisted suicide in California passed the
state Assembly on Wednesday despite opposition from religious
groups and advocates for the disabled, moving to the state
Senate where it is widely expected to pass.
The measure, which would allow doctors to prescribe
medication to some terminally ill patients to end their lives if
taken, passed 43-34 after weeks of hearings and passionate
debate.
"Imagine that it's one of your constituents, suffering in
agonizing pain - their pain medication no longer works," said
Assembly member Luis Alejo, a Democrat from Watsonville who
supported the bill. "Then imagine that it's your father or your
mother or your grandparents or your daughter."
Under the bill, which was pulled for lack of support in July
but reintroduced last month as part of a special legislative
session to deal with healthcare issues, two doctors would have
to attest that a patient had only six months to live before the
medication could be prescribed.
The bill makes it a felony to coerce or trick someone into
taking the medication, or to force it on someone. Patients who
are not mentally competent would not be allowed to receive a
prescription.
Assisted suicide is legal in Oregon, Washington state,
Montana and Vermont, although supporters have tried numerous
times to legalize it in California without success.
The issue rose to prominence in the most populous U.S. state
last year after a terminally ill 29-year-old cancer patient,
Brittany Maynard, moved from California to Oregon to take
advance of that state's law.
A measure introduced after Maynard's death won the support
of the state Senate in June, but died in the assembly Health
Committee, amid opposition from the Catholic Church, disability
rights advocates and others.
Supporters re-introduced it during a special session on
healthcare called by California Governor Jerry Brown, with the
assembly's health committee comprised of members generally more
sympathetic to the bill.
It now goes back to the Senate, where it is expected to
pass. The legislature is required to pass regular session bills
by midnight on Friday, although lawmakers may opt to stay longer
to handle special session measures.
Brown, who was a Jesuit seminary student before entering
politics, has not taken a position on the legislation.
Polls show consistent support for such a measure in
California, and in May, the California Medical Association
changed its longstanding opposition to a neutral stance.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler)