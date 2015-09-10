(Adds details of bill, more on enactment timeline)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 9 A hard-fought measure
to legalize physician-assisted suicide in California cleared the
state Assembly on Wednesday despite opposition from religious
groups and advocates for the disabled, and moved to the state
Senate, where it was widely expected to gain final passage.
The measure, patterned after an Oregon law allowing
terminally ill patients to obtain medication prescribed to end
their lives, passed 43-34 after weeks of hearings and
impassioned debate.
"Imagine that it's one of your constituents, suffering in
agonizing pain - their pain medication no longer works," said
Assembly member Luis Alejo, a Democrat from Watsonville who
supported the bill. "Then imagine that it's your father or your
mother or your grandparents or your daughter."
Under the bill, which was pulled for lack of support in July
but reintroduced last month as part of a special legislative
session to deal with healthcare issues, two doctors would have
to determine that a patient had no more than six months to live
before the medication could be prescribed.
It also would require a patient seeking life-ending drugs to
be mentally competent and to present two separate requests to an
attending physician and for two witnesses to attest to the
patient's wish to die.
The bill makes it a felony to coerce, trick or force someone
into taking the medication.
Physician-assisted suicide also is legal in Washington
state, Montana and Vermont.
The issue gained new impetus in the most populous U.S. state
last year after a 29-year-old brain cancer patient, Brittany
Maynard, moved from California to Oregon to take advantage of
that state's Death with Dignity Act and was featured on the
cover of People magazine.
A measure introduced after Maynard's death won the support
of the state Senate in June, but died in the Assembly's Health
Committee, amid opposition from the Roman Catholic Church,
disability rights advocates and others.
After finally clearing the full Assembly, the measure now
returns to the Senate, where it is seen as likely to pass again.
The Legislature is required to pass regular-session bills by
midnight on Friday, although lawmakers may opt to stay longer to
handle special-session measures.
Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat who was a Jesuit seminary
student before entering politics, has not taken a position on
the legislation. If it passes and he does not veto it, the bill
would go into effect next year.
Polls show consistent support for such a measure in
California, and in May the California Medical Association
changed its longstanding opposition to a neutral stance.
Physician-assisted suicide is still opposed by many doctors
who feel they should preserve life rather than help end it. Some
skeptics have raised concerns that disabled patients, especially
the poor, will be pushed to end their lives by insurance
companies or relatives who did not want to care for them.
Three Assembly Republicans joined 40 Democrats in voting for
the bill on Wednesday, after lawmakers added "sunset" language
under which the statute would expire in 10 years unless the
Legislature voted to extend it.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott, Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)