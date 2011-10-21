ATLANTA Oct 20 A study based on 2008-2009 data found that more than 8 million adults in the United States reported they considered committing suicide over the previous year and more than 2 million said they actually made plans to kill themselves.

Women, Caucasians and those under age 30 were more likely to have suicidal thoughts, said the first-of-its-kind study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday.

More than 8 million adults said they considered committing suicide over the previous year, more than 2 million said they made plans to kill themselves, and more than 1 million reported attempting suicide, according to the survey, which studied data from 2008 and 2009.

The study shows wide variations by state in the country of about 310 million people.

One in 15 adults in Utah had serious thoughts of suicide, the highest among the states. Georgia had the lowest ratio -- one in 50.

Rhode Island had the highest number of reported attempts at one in 67 adults, according to the study.

The purpose of the study was to identify which groups are most vulnerable to suicide, said Dr. Alex E. Crosby, a CDC epidemiologist and one of the authors.

Each year, about 35,000 adults in the United States commit suicide, Crosby said. Previous research has shown that those who have considered suicide are at the greatest risk of eventually killing themselves, he said.

"The burden of the problem is not just with those who die," Crosby told Reuters. "We are trying to find out where the most vulnerable populations are."

Although the study did not examine the causes of the variations by state, possible factors are differences in demographics and access to healthcare, Crosby said.

"We need to work together to raise awareness about suicide and learn more about interventions that work to prevent this public health problem," Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC, said in a statement.

The CDC recommends that anyone having suicidal thoughts call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.