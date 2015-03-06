(Repeats to add that picture is available)
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. security agents searching
a checked suitcase after an alarm went off at New York's
LaGuardia Airport expected the usual contraband - guns, knives
or a hand grenade - but instead found a stowaway Chihuahua,
authorities said on Friday.
Staring back at the agents was a 7-year-old beige and brown
dog who had sneaked into the luggage, which its owner had
checked onto her American Airlines flight to Los
Angeles, said Lisa Farbstein, spokeswoman for the Transportation
Security Administration.
"She was just as surprised as we were," Farbstein said. "The
woman said that the dog must have climbed into the suitcase and
curled up in the clothing while she was packing for her trip."
The discovery on March 3 was made as the luggage was headed
for the plane's cargo hold, through the usual screening
equipment designed to detect anything out of the ordinary. When
an alarm sounded, agents popped open the suitcase to inspect its
contents and found the tea cup-sized rover.
"The officer was very surprised to see the dog," said
Farbstein.
TSA agents, whose past checked luggage searches have turned
up such dangerous items as a gas-filled chainsaw, reunited the
tiny dog with its owner, who was not identified.
The woman contacted her husband, who retrieved the pet and
brought it home.
American Airlines said it did not have any information about
the incident, including how cold or hot a plane's cargo hold can
get.
