WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Former New York Times
publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, who led the company for 34
years in a period of growth that made it a multibillion-dollar
media enterprise, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the
newspaper said.
Sulzberger, whose family bought the Times in 1896,
died at his home in Southampton, New York, after a lengthy
illness, his family said.
Sulzberger, known by his childhood nickname Punch, became
publisher of the Times in 1963 and turned over that job to his
son, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., in 1992. He handed the chairman's
position to his son in 1997.
"Punch, beloved by his colleagues, was one of our industry's
most admired executives," Sulzberger Jr. said in a statement.
The elder Sulzberger helped the company achieve financial
stability and nationwide distribution, as well as add other
newspapers, magazines, television, radio and online operations.
The Times won 31 Pulitzer Prizes during Sulzberger's tenure
as well as two important freedom-of-the-press fights.