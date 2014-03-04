ABU DHABI, March 4 Financial markets should not
take an acceleration of U.S. economic growth this year for
granted, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on
Tuesday.
"Many of us hoped that this will be the year (of faster U.S.
growth). But we cannot take it for granted yet," Summers, also a
former top aide to President Barack Obama, said in a speech at a
financial conference in the United Arab Emirates' capital.
"The last couple of months' data for the U.S. were not what
we wanted them to be. Partly or almost everything is perhaps due
to weather, but we cannot entirely count on it," he said.
Summers, now an economist at Harvard University, withdrew
last September from the nomination race to replace former
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expired in
January, opening the door for Janet Yellen.
He said the fracking revolution in the United States, which
is allowing it to tap unconventional sources of oil and gas, was
a big positive for the U.S. economy.
But he added, "Risks in the U.S. are much more on the side
of deflation and stagnation rather than inflation and
overheating."
Ultra-loose monetary policy, known as quantitative easing,
has diminished returns in the economy and there are concerns
about the way the impact of low interest rates is being
transmitted through the economy, Summers said.
He added that the U.S. stock market, which rose sharply last
year, did not look extremely expensive but was also not
outstandingly cheap.
It's probably a relatively good time to buy U.S. real estate
as the market has turned the corner and is growing, Summers
said.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by
Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)