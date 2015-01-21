Jan 21 U.S. television network NBC will post all Super Bowl commercials that air on TV to a Tumblr page moments after they air on TV, providing another way for brands to reach viewers with ads that cost up to $4.5 million for 30 seconds.

People who watch the Feb. 1 game through NBC's live stream will see a different set of ads from what is shown on TV. The page on social media site Tumblr is a way for those viewers to see all of the TV ads, NBC said in a statement on Wednesday.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp will stream the game, halftime show and other content free of charge to computers and tablets through its NBC Sports Live Extra app and website. Viewers watching the live stream will be able to click on a link to the NBC Sports Tumblr page to watch the TV ads on demand.

Tumblr is a unit of Yahoo Inc. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)