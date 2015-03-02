March 2 Manufacturers' tests of procedures to
clean medical scopes linked with "superbug" outbreaks contained
flaws that render their cleaning instructions unreliable,
according to a senior official with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The scopes were linked to the exposure of 179 patients to
drug-resistant bacteria at UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center
in Los Angeles and may have contributed to two deaths. Those
incidents were announced last month.
In early 2014, following a superbug outbreak at a hospital
in Illinois, the FDA asked Fujifilm Holdings Corp,
Olympus Corp and Pentax, which make the devices, to
submit their test results for review, Dr. Stephen Ostroff, the
agency's chief scientist, said in an interview.
In some cases the tests were poorly carried out. In others,
they were properly conducted but the cleaning and disinfecting
protocol failed, said Ostroff, who will become the FDA's acting
commissioner when Dr. Margaret Hamburg leaves at the end of
March.
The deficiencies in the companies' tests has not been
reported.
The flawed data calls into question the reliability of all
current cleaning and disinfecting protocols and expose a
weakness in the FDA's regulation of such devices - one which the
agency is now moving to close.
The FDA has said that even when hospitals adhered to the
manufacturers' instructions for cleaning scopes, patients have
contracted multidrug-resistant bacterial infections from the
devices, but the agency had not detailed manufacturers' tests of
their own procedures.
Under guidance issued in 1996, companies making
duodenoscopes did not have to submit data, but merely attest
that cleaning protocols used in their own studies were
effective. The companies set their own standards for
effectiveness.
After the Illinois outbreak, the FDA said it would require
duodenoscope manufacturers to provide underlying test data at
the time they apply for marketing approval. And it has imposed
specific benchmarks by which effectiveness should be measured.
Among those benchmarks: the agency expects to see the
elimination of 99.9999 percent of microbes at each of several
locations on the scope.
"We have set a higher bar to demonstrate adequate validation
than was expected in the past based on evolving science and
experiences with more recent outbreaks," Ostroff said. "What was
acceptable a few years ago is not adequate today."
A spokeswoman for Fujifilm, Diane Rainey, said it is working
with the FDA to evaluate and respond to concerns about
contamination concerns associated with the instruments and that
patient safety "is, and always will be, Fujifilm's primary
consideration."
Representatives from Pentax and Olympus did not respond to
requests for comment after business hours on Sunday.
ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
Ostroff told Reuters the FDA plans to convene a panel of
outside scientific advisors to review the safety of the devices
"to put all the available information on the table and have a
discussion about it."
The FDA's advisory committees counsel the agency on a
variety of scientific and regulatory issues, including drug and
device approvals and safety matters. The agency is not required
to follow recommendations made by its advisors, but typically
does so.
No date has been set for the meeting, which will be public,
Ostroff said.
The problems the advisory committee will likely be asked to
consider do not appear easy to fix.
The companies still have not come up with validated cleaning
and disinfecting protocols. The FDA found initial data submitted
by the companies inadequate and asked them to test the protocols
again using a more robust methodology. Those results were also
unsatisfactory.
They have been asked to try again, and the process will
continue until a reliably safe protocol is found, Ostroff said.
Duodenoscopes are threaded through the mouth, throat and
stomach to the top of the small intestine and are used to drain
fluid from pancreatic and biliary ducts. They have been
associated with episodic infections for more than a decade, but
those infections could often be treated with antibiotics.
That is no longer always the case. An increasing number of
bacteria are resistant to drugs, including a family of germs
known as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, the
bacteria implicated in the outbreak announced last month at UCLA
and the 2013 outbreak at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital near
Chicago.
In addition to prompting the FDA to ask companies to submit
their underlying validation data, the Illinois outbreak prompted
the agency to examine the design of the devices. Its assessment
is ongoing but has already raised red flags, Ostroff said.
It is far from clear whether design changes would be
effective: companies have modified the devices before with no
discernible results.
In 2004 Fujifilm received FDA clearance for a change that
would seal an open channel in the device to keep out bodily
fluids. In 2009, the FDA cleared a similar change by Pentax.
Olympus, whose devices were used in the UCLA outbreak, made
the change in 2010, though it did not file for FDA clearance
until last October after being notified about the omission by
the agency. The application has not yet received clearance, but
Ostroff said the FDA has not removed the device from the market
because doing so could create a shortage.
