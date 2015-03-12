NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. health regulators on
Thursday announced strict new recommendations for preventing the
transmission of infections from reusable medical devices such at
those that have spread "superbug" infections at several
hospitals.
A key change is that when manufacturers submit instructions
for disinfecting the devices between uses, the Food and Drug
Administration will not take the company's word that the
instructions work, but will demand proof.
The FDA action followed reports last month that hundreds of
patients may have been exposed to pathogens, including
antibiotic-resistant "superbugs," after flexible tubes called
duodenoscopes were not properly disinfected between patients.
Two patients at the University of California-Los Angeles died.
The new recommendations apply, however, not only to
duodenoscopes but to most medical devices intended for repeated
use, including bronchoscopes and endoscopes.
To deal with the thousands of devices already in use, whose
disinfection protocols were not subjected to rigorous
validation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
released instructions for reducing the risk of transmitting
infections.
As previously reported by Reuters, the
protocol calls for swabbing the device after it has supposedly
been disinfected and seeing if any microbes grow into detectable
colonies, much as doctors take throat swabs to determine if a
patient has a strep infection, before the device is used again.
The duodenoscopes at the center of the recent superbug
outbreaks are made by Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings
Corp, and Pentax.
The recommendations are based on draft proposals the FDA
released for public comment in 2011 but never put into practice.
As far back as 2009, the FDA believed that transmission of
infection by duodenoscopes occurred when hospitals did not
properly follow manufacturers' instructions for "reprocessing,"
or disinfecting, the devices between use. Only recently, the
agency said, did it conclude that such transmission can occur
even when the instructions are followed to the letter, an
indication of how difficult it is to clean the complex
equipment.
As part of its review before approving a reusable device,
the FDA evaluates reprocessing instructions. In the past, the
agency essentially took manufacturers at their word when they
claimed a procedure worked; now they will have to submit data
proving so "with a high degree of assurance," the agency said.
The FDA does not, however, "have the authority to require
manufacturers to change their (device's) design" even if it
prevents disinfection, Dr. William Maisel, FDA's deputy center
director for science, told reporters.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)