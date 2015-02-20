LOS ANGELES Feb 20 An 18-year-old man who was
one of seven patients infected with a drug-resistant bacterial
"superbug" during a medical procedure in Los Angeles was under
24-hour monitoring at a hospital as he fought a severe
infection, his attorney said on Friday.
Infection by the carbapenem-resistant enterobacteria, or
CRE, during endoscopies at a large teaching hospital in the
University of California at Los Angeles system has contributed
to two deaths among the seven patients.
Officials warned that as many as 179 people who had
endoscopies at the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center may have
been exposed to the so-called superbug. The infections occurred
between Oct. 3 and Jan. 28.
All five of the confirmed infected patients who remain alive
are under treatment, said UCLA spokeswoman Dale Tate.
The 18-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was
among those infected by CRE, said attorney Kevin Boyle, a member
of his legal team.
The man went to the medical center in mid-2014 for a
pancreatic ailment and received an endoscopy, Boyle said. The
man became ill and was hospitalized a short time later.
By November, he had been diagnosed with CRE. The youth spent
83 days in the hospital, mostly in the intensive care unit, the
attorney said.
"It's definitely a severe infection," he said, adding that
the infection had landed the young man back in a Los Angeles
hospital. The 18-year-old was not in the intensive care unit but
was under 24-hour monitoring.
"The (man's) prognosis is unknown," Boyle said. He would not
give the name of the hospital where the young man is being
treated.
Tate confirmed that at least one of the five infected was
hospitalized.
Further details on the conditions of the five infected
patients have not been disclosed, and details on the
circumstances of the two deaths have not been made public.
The exposures that led to infections all occurred during
procedures in which a specialized endoscope was inserted down
the throat to diagnose and treat pancreatic and bile duct
diseases. The outbreak has raised questions about whether
methods for cleaning the endoscopes were adequate.
Officials have said there is no broader threat to public
health, and that hospital officials have called and sent letters
to at-risk former patients. All of those are at home, rather
than at a hospital, Tate said. No further infections have been
reported.
The medical center has said that it had been sterilizing the
duodenoscopes implicated in the infection, which it began using
in June, according to manufacturer standards. It has said it now
uses a more rigorous process that exceeds national standards.
The two infected scopes were immediately removed from use
for return to the manufacturer, Olympus Medical Systems Group
. Olympus did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Hospitals across the United States have reported exposures
from the same type of medical equipment in recent years. The
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it was working with
other government agencies and scope manufacturers to minimize
risks to patients.
(Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)