LOS ANGELES, March 17 A 76-year-old man infected
with a drug-resistant "superbug" at a Los Angeles hospital has
sued the manufacturer of a medical device that caused the
illness in the fifth lawsuit related to the bacterial outbreak
at the facility, his attorney said on Tuesday.
Plaintiff Domingo Gomez, who was infected by a contaminated
device during an endoscopy at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center,
suffered significant harm from the infection, according to his
lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Gomez' attorney, Peter Kaufman, declined in a phone
interview to release more information about the man's condition
or say why he initially went to the large teaching hospital.
UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center officials have
acknowledged that seven people were infected with
carbapenem-resistant enterobacteria, or CRE, during endoscopies
at the hospital between Oct. 3 and Jan. 28 and that two of them
later died.
Kaufman said his firm has filed lawsuits against Olympus
Medical Systems Corp, the manufacturer of the endoscope
device, in five of those cases, including on behalf of Gomez. He
said he was unaware of any other suits tied to the outbreak at
UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.
The complex design of the endoscopes, which are used to
examine a patient's digestive tract, linked to the California
outbreak may hinder proper cleaning, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has warned.
Hospital officials have said that, aside from the seven
cases of confirmed infections, 172 former patients were informed
they may have been exposed to the superbug and they were offered
home test kits.
No new infections have been discovered among that group but
four former patients were determined to be carriers of the
disease, which does not put them at immediate risk, said Dale
Tate, a spokeswoman for UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.
A spokesman for Olympus declined to comment on the lawsuit.
