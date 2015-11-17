(Changes media story slug from DOJ-INVESTIGATION/DIETARYSUPPLEMENTS)

Nov 17 Federal agencies including the Department of Justice and the health and anti-trust regulators will announce on Tuesday criminal and civil actions related to unlawful advertising and sale of dietary supplements.

Shares of dietary supplement makers GNC Holdings Inc were down 20 percent, while those of Vitamin Shoppe fell nearly 8 percent and Herbalife Ltd 3 percent.

The DOJ said it would hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday to announce the results of its investigation.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)