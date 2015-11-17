(Changes media story slug from
DOJ-INVESTIGATION/DIETARYSUPPLEMENTS)
Nov 17 Federal agencies including the Department
of Justice and the health and anti-trust regulators will
announce on Tuesday criminal and civil actions related to
unlawful advertising and sale of dietary supplements.
Shares of dietary supplement makers GNC Holdings Inc
were down 20 percent, while those of Vitamin Shoppe fell
nearly 8 percent and Herbalife Ltd 3 percent.
The DOJ said it would hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m.
ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday to announce the results of its
investigation.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)