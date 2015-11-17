WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment on Tuesday against USPlabs, which made the workout supplement Jack3D, with criminal charges.

The department said it also filed charges against six company officials, four of whom were arrested on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the indictment and arrests were part of a larger sweep by multiple agencies aimed at stemming the sale of unproven nutritional supplements. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)