By Richard Valdmanis
| NASHUA, New Hampshire
down the face of a crashing swell, crouches low and stalls his
board into the tube, achieving the sport's ultimate goal of a
ride inside the barrel.
But instead of being on a sunlit beach in Hawaii or southern
California, this surfer is inside a glass-and-concrete building
in New Hampshire - at America's newest surf park, an hour's
drive from the Atlantic.
"Part of our mission is to bring surfing everywhere,
including where there isn't an ocean," said Bruce McFarland,
president of American Wave Machines.
The company's SurfStream wave system is being used at the
Surfs Up New Hampshire park in Nashua, which is set to open in
December.
Surf parks have been around for decades, but a surge in the
sport's appeal and rapid advances in wave-making technology have
triggered new construction in unlikely places such as South
Dakota, Quebec, Sweden and Russia.
Using proprietary designs meant to emulate waves formed in
nature, companies like American Wave Machines, Weber Wave Pools,
Waveloch and others are racing to bring the ocean sport to the
landlocked masses.
Fernando Aguerre, head of the International Surfing
Association (ISA), said their efforts could be a big boost for
surfing and businesses built around it.
"Surf parks will give the opportunity to learn to ride waves
in a safe way to millions of people around the world," he
explained, adding it could also help ISA to make surfing part of
the Olympic Games.
"Without man-made surfing waves, our Olympic surfing dream
would be just that - a dream," he said, adding that reliable,
identical waves, virtually impossible to find in nature, are
needed to insure fair judging in Olympic competition.
SURFING INLAND
Once seen as a fringe sport, surfing now has around 35
million enthusiasts worldwide. It is a roughly $6 billion retail
industry in the United States, according to the Surf Industry
Manufacturers Association.
"The industry is doing a good job selling surfing as a
lifestyle. It is fun. It influences culture, music, fashion, all
that. It is imbedded. But it is hard for anybody who doesn't
live near the ocean to do," said McFarland.
Surfers, desperate for a good wave, have sought out wind
swells on the Great Lakes and tried surfing on river rapids and
in the wake of passing barges on the Houston Ship Channel in
Texas.
"There is definitely a huge demand," said Matt Reilly of
Surf Park Central, a website that tracks global surf park
construction. "The speed of growth that you're seeing is the
result of improvements in technology and increases in
efficiencies."
The most commonly used surf park wave designs are modeled on
standing river waves, where thousands of gallons of water are
propelled against an immobile object to create a stationary
curl.
At a recent Surfs Up New Hampshire test run, a handful of
professional surfers - including Todd Holland, who was once
ranked No. 8 in the world - carved up different types and sizes
of standing waves in front of a panel of engineers and
photographers.
"This is great," said Holland. "Once you get going down the
line, it feels just like racing a big section."
Research has also been done on designs more closely related
to waves at the world's finest ocean spots, where a moving swell
is produced that breaks when it hits shallow water along an
artificial reef or sandbar.
Although less so than in the past, the cost of building an
artificial wave system is still substantial. A standing wave
system like the one in New Hampshire costs about $3 million to$6
million, while a traveling, or ocean wave, system is much more
expensive.
Despite the surf park industry's efforts to mimic real surf,
McFarland, whose company is now also building a traveling wave
park in Russia using his PerfectSwell technology, said
artificial waves will always have their limits.
"We're not trying to compete with the ocean, or replace it
in any way," he said. "But this is fun, and I think it is good
for the sport and for people."