LONDON, June 10 Britain on Monday denied claims that its security agencies had been circumventing UK law by using information gathered on British citizens by PRISM, a secret U.S. eavesdropping programme.

"This accusation is baseless," Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament. "Any data obtained by us from the United States involving UK nationals is subject to proper UK statutory controls and safeguards." (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison)