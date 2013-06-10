Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 10 Britain on Monday denied claims that its security agencies had been circumventing UK law by using information gathered on British citizens by PRISM, a secret U.S. eavesdropping programme.
"This accusation is baseless," Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament. "Any data obtained by us from the United States involving UK nationals is subject to proper UK statutory controls and safeguards." (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)