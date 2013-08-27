WASHINGTON Aug 27 President Barack Obama met on Tuesday with a new five-member panel he appointed to review the privacy issues involved with U.S. government surveillance programs after a public outcry about privacy in the wake of leaks by a former spy agency contractor.

The group will present interim findings in 60 days to the Director of National Intelligence, and later a final report and recommendations to Obama, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)