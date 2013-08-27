Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Aug 27 President Barack Obama met on Tuesday with a new five-member panel he appointed to review the privacy issues involved with U.S. government surveillance programs after a public outcry about privacy in the wake of leaks by a former spy agency contractor.
The group will present interim findings in 60 days to the Director of National Intelligence, and later a final report and recommendations to Obama, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)