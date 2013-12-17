WASHINGTON Dec 17 Technology company executives
pressed President Barack Obama on Tuesday to rein in the U.S.
government's electronic spying after a court dealt a blow to
the administration's surveillance practices.
Top executives from Apple, Google, Yahoo!
, Netflix, Comcast, AT&T,
Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and other
companies met privately for more than two hours with Obama and
top White House aides.
The session came as Obama and his national security team
decide what recommendations to adopt from an outside panel's
review on constraining the activities of the National Security
Agency without compromising U.S. national security.
The White House had trumpeted the meeting as a chance to
talk up progress made in repairing the government's healthcare
website after its botched rollout generated a political
firestorm and sent Obama's job approval rating tumbling.
But in a brief statement released after the session, the
tech companies focused solely on government surveillance, not
healthcare.
"We appreciated the opportunity to share directly with the
president our principles on government surveillance that we
released last week and we urge him to move aggressively on
reform," the technology companies said in their statement.
The NSA's practices essentially made the companies partners
in sweeping government surveillance efforts against private
citizens.
PROTECT PRIVACY
Eight tech companies launched a campaign a week ago asking
for governments to reform surveillance practices to protect
privacy, writing an open letter to Obama and Congress on the
issue.
They said revelations by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden had highlighted an urgent need to reform government
surveillance practices worldwide.
A representative from one of the companies, who asked not to
be identified, said the White House had wanted to meet to
discuss the HealthCare.gov website. The invitations were sent
before the White House received the tech companies' letter.
The main draw for the tech companies was the opportunity to
press the case on the need for more transparency on the bulk
data collected.
A senior administration official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, described the meeting as constructive and "not at all
contentious." Obama and a clutch of his top advisers - including
national security adviser Susan Rice and counterterrorism aide
Lisa Monaco - listened closely to the company executives' ideas
and concerns, the official added.
Documents provided by Snowden showed that a U.S.
surveillance court had secretly approved the collection of raw
daily phone records in the United States. Other revelations have
included reports that U.S. monitoring extended to some foreign
leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Obama is due to announce next month what steps he will take
to roll back the sweeping surveillance practices.
The White House said after the tech meeting that the
president and the executives discussed the national security and
economic impacts of unauthorized intelligence disclosures as
Obama nears completion on his intelligence review.
"The president made clear his belief in an open, free and
innovative internet and listened to the group's concerns and
recommendations, and made clear that we will consider their
input as well as the input of other outside stakeholders as we
finalize our review of signals-intelligence programs," the White
House said in a statement.
Adding to the pressure on Obama was a federal judge's ruling
on Monday that the U.S. government's gathering of Americans'
phone records is likely unlawful.
"I cannot imagine a more 'indiscriminate' and 'arbitrary
invasion' than this systematic and high-tech collection and
retention of personal data on virtually every single citizen,"
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote in his ruling.