Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with a panel he appointed to review privacy issues related to government surveillance programs, days after the group submitted a report on their findings, the White House said.
Obama's meeting will take place at 11:00 ET (1600 GMT) in the White House's Situation Room. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)