WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Justice Department
has told a secret surveillance court that it opposes a request
from technology companies to reveal more about the demands they
receive for user information, according to court papers released
on Wednesday.
Negotiations between the federal government and companies
such as Google Inc have gone on for months, and while
U.S. spy agencies said they plan to be more transparent, they
have opposed company requests to disclose more detailed data.
The court papers were filed in the U.S. Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court, a body originally created to curb
intelligence abuses.