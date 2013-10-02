By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Justice Department
has told a secret surveillance court that it opposes a request
from technology companies to reveal more about the demands they
receive for user information, according to court papers released
on Wednesday.
Negotiations between the federal government and companies
such as Google Inc have gone on for months, and while
U.S. spy agencies said they plan to be more transparent, they
have opposed company requests to disclose more detailed data.
The court papers were filed under seal on Monday in the U.S.
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, a body originally
created to curb intelligence abuses.
Microsoft Corp, Yahoo! Inc, LinkedIn Corp
and Facebook Inc are among the companies seeking
permission to publish statistics about the extent of the demands
placed on them.
Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post, using
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden as a
source, reported beginning in June the companies' deep
involvement with U.S. surveillance efforts.
The companies said some of the reporting was erroneous, so
they want to reveal, for example, how many of their users are
encompassed in surveillance demands and the total number of
compulsory requests under specific laws.
The Justice Department said in its response: "Such
information would be invaluable to our adversaries, who could
thereby derive a clear picture of where the government's
surveillance efforts are directed and how its surveillance
activities change over time, including when the government
initiates or expands surveillance efforts involving providers or
services that adversaries previously considered 'safe.'"
The surveillance court has not yet ruled publicly on the
companies' request.