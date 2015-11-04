NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. five-year and 10-year
interest rate swap spreads hit fresh negative levels on
Wednesday as hedging on corporate bond supply and rising
Treasuries yields has pushed a key gauge on corporate borrowing
costs below those of the U.S. government.
Swap spreads approximate the difference between the yields
on U.S. Treasuries and the interest rates on dollar swap
contracts which gauge the borrowing costs of top U.S. banks.
Some players have entered into swap contracts to receive
fixed-rate cash flows to hedge on the corporate bonds they
either issue or purchase, pushing swap rates below Treasuries
yields.
So far this week, companies have raised $10.58 billion in
the investment-grade credit market, bringing their year-to-date
issuance to $1.12 trillion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
Meanwhile, five-year and 10-year Treasuries yields hovered
at their highest levels in over six weeks amid expectations the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16
meeting due to further economic improvement.
Five-year dollar swap spread was quoted at
-5.75 basis points, down 0.75 basis point from Tuesday's close,
according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year swap spread slipped to -10.50
basis points from -9.50 basis points late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)